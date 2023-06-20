ININ Games And TAITO have unveiled the release date for the shoot’em up collection RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection. The title will be available in both physical and digital editions starting from next June 30 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Starting today, you can pre-order the game at introductory price of €39.99.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the collection, wishing you a good vision as always!

Source: ININ Games