one direction It is one of the youth groups that has marked thousands of fans worldwide. Currently, Liam PayneZayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles remain separated, but the first of those mentioned is causing controversy after some surprising photographs that show his surprising physical change.

It’s been a long time since the band broke up; However, thousands of fans hope that their members will join again and return to perform on stage. To the demotivation of the public, the artists have not shown any interest in getting together and each one works on their projects alone.

Liam Payne reappears with remarkable physical change

The former members of One Direction continue to be applauded by the fans on social networks, so various media outlets did not hesitate to viralize the photos of Liam Payne. The singer appeared accompanied while leaving a Halloween party; however, what caught the attention was his thinness.

Liam Payne’s physical change goes viral on social networks. Photo: @plusmusicnet/Twitter

Users react to viral photos of Liam Payne

Through social networks, the singer’s followers spoke out and made known their concern about the change of Liam Payne.

“It hurts me a lot to see you like this. Love you. They don’t leave you alone. You deserve all the good things in the world. It worries me. She doesn’t look happy. Now please leave him alone. Liam Payne, you are very strong my life”, was one of the comments that can be read on Twitter.

Users concerned about Liam Payne’s health. Photo: Twitter

