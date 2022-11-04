The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, has been a bit missing in recent days, especially in those that followed the fateful October 30 for Bolsonarism. With the illegal stoppage of truck drivers running rampant, Congress pressing for the Budget and on the eve of the beginning of the government transition, the minister should be a key player, but he has been reduced to discreet pronouncements and little practical activity. In Guedes’ list, some priorities should be drawn: the first, absolutely, is to resolve the issue of truck drivers. Once that is done, you will have to cross the Praça dos Três Poderes and have a dialogue in Parliament. This is because the minister was considered by the allies as the main culprit for the defeat. “They keep blaming Carla [Zambelli], but what took votes away from the president was the issue of the minimum wage,” an ally of Bolsonaro told DINHEIRO. With no prestige in the government’s final stretch, without friends in Congress, Guedes needs to pack his bags at Granja do Torto and send the famous “hi, disappeared!” to your old friends in the financial market.

93.6% of South America’s GDP, from 2023 onwards, will be managed by the left. This is because nine of the 12 countries that make up the bloc are led by leaders who define themselves as more progressive. According to the World Bank, the nine nations commanded by the left added up to US$ 3 trillion in industrial production in 2021. The three on the right (Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay) added up to US$ 204.5 billion.

ELECTIONS

Out of the house (virtual)

The first-time Bolsonarista and re-elected federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) had part of her social networks blocked on Tuesday (1st). The parliamentarian’s pages on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn are among those affected. Twitter notice points out that Zambelli’s account was “withheld in Brazil in response to a lawsuit”. In a note, the deputy says that she had “no right of defense” and that she received the decision with surprise. In addition to her, the bolsonarista pastor André Valadão, from the Lagoinha Baptist Church, also had his profiles suspended on the same date. Publication of both about support for coup measures would have motivated the suspension.

TRADE BALANCE

It’s good, but it could be better

The Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy reported on Tuesday (1st) that the Brazilian trade balance registered a surplus of US$ 3.9 billion in October, an increase of 85% in the annual comparison. According to the government, in October, exports totaled US$ 27.3 billion and imports, US$ 23.4 billion. Despite the good result, Pasta revised downwards the surplus forecast for 2022. The new projection is that the balance closes the year with a positive balance of US$ 55.4 billion, lower than the US$ 81.5 billion projected in June . In March, expectations were even more optimistic (US$ 111.6 billion).

INTERNATIONAL

Eurozone GDP up 0.2%

The Eurozone’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter of 2022 grew by 0.2% compared to the previous quarter, according to preliminary data from Eurostat. For the European Union as a whole, the estimated growth of the economy on a quarterly basis was also 0.2%. The preliminary data came above market forecasts: the Refinitiv consensus pointed to stability of 0.00%. Compared to the third quarter of last year, GDP grew 2.1% in the Eurozone (as expected) and +2.4% in the European Union, reported Eurostat.

INTERNATIONAL

Netanyahu returns, and with even more radical friends

Practically endorsed at the polls, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu returns to power in Israel. Now with a more radical gang than ever before. The prime minister’s newest ally is the right-wing extremist, Itamar Ben-Gvir, of Religious Zionism. The party will win at least 14 seats in parliament and is expected to support part of Netanyahu’s plans, if confirmed as the third most represented party in the Israeli parliament. Owner of an ultranationalist and prejudiced speech, Ben-Gvir defends the withdrawal of nationality from non-Jews and the control of the birth rate of people of different origins.

ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Small businesses have a new date to renegotiate debts with the Union

Small business owners will be able to renegotiate their active Union debts until December 30, 2022. The benefits for those who join the renegotiations include easier entry, extended payment term and discount. The program allows an entry of 1% of the debt amount and installments in up to eight months. The minimum amount of the installment is R$ 25 for micro-entrepreneurs. The debt balance can be sliced ​​into 137 installments.

INDICATOR

Slow march in industrial production

Brazilian industrial production fell by 0.7% from August to September, with a retraction in 21 of the 26 industrial sectors, according to data released on Tuesday (1) by the IBGE. The rate was the second consecutive decline, totaling -1.4% in the last two months. In the year, the sector retreated 1.1% and follows 18.5% below the peak of production (2013) and 2.9% below the pre-pandemic period.