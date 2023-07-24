Alongside the confirmation of which characters will appear in Mortal Kombat 1’s first DLC, three more playable characters have been confirmed.

Long-time characters Baraka, Tanya, and Li Mei are all returning to the main roster of the reboot. While Baraka was playable in the most recent game in the series, Mortal Kombat 11, Tanya last appeared as a playable character in Mortal Kombat 10 as DLC. Li Mei, despite appearing as an NPC in Mortal Kombat 10, hasn’t been playable since 2006’s Mortal Kombat: Armageddon.

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon has discussed some of the differences in these characters’ stories in this rebooted universe. Baraka and Mileena’s teeth are not because they’re a part of the Tarkatan race, Boon stated in an interview with IGN, but due to a disease called Tarkat. Li Mei is now a constable of the Outworld, Boon revealed in an interview with GameSpotand is responsible for the protection of Mileena, princess and heir to the throne.

Li Mei will be voiced by actress Kelly Hu, who has voiced fighters D’Vorah, Sindel, and Frost in previous Mortal Kombat games. There’s been no official confirmation on who is voicing Baraka or Tanya yet.

As well as the confirmation of which characters will be included in Mortal Kombat 1’s first DLC pack, it’s been confirmed by Boon and Skybound Entertainment that actor JK Simmons will reprise his role from the TV show Invincible as Omni-Man.

“Someone thinks they’re too clever for us. They all think that at first.”

So far, that makes a total of 15 characters confirmed for the main roster of Mortal Kombat 1, which is set in a “reborn” universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang. The game will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when it launches on September 19th.