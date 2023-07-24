Sex work | In 19th-century Helsinki, people “broke” in the middle of the city – These central places were known as brothels

Where were Helsinki’s brothels located? HS participated in a sex work walk, which told about the more secret side of local history.

19th century There were relatively more sex workers in Helsinki than in London or Stockholm.

You can hear it when you go on a sex work walk in the capital. They are organized by a sex worker, a community pedagogue and a sex educator Sofia Sarkavaalso known by her working name Lady Clitter.

“Usually at the age of 18 you become a telemarketer, but I myself went to work for a telephone sex line,” laughs Sarkava.

With these words, he begins the walking tour from the statue of Aleksi Kive. He is wearing a shirt proclaiming a sex-positive message and holding a wristband braided with the colors of the bisexual pride flag.

In addition to the reporter and cameraman, there are eleven participants. Young friends and one older couple.

Participation in the walk costs 10 euros.

Sarkava starts his walk near the main train station, because sex workers often came from the country to the city by railway.

Sarkava became a small entrepreneur three years ago. As an entrepreneur, he works, among other things, as a stripper and does so-called full-service sex work. In addition, he produces content for Onlyfans.

Sarkava does not have the background of a historian, but he has familiarized himself with the topic of walking on his own by, among other things, reading literature.

Sarkava is careful not to talk about prostitutes. Today’s sex workers find the name offensive, as it refers to human trafficking. According to him, Finnish sex workers are often independent operators who have usually made their career choice themselves.

“In order to be a prostitute, you need someone who is a prostitute,” Sarkava explains.

Finns sex workers were young women coming from the country to the city looking for work. They often arrived by rail, and that’s why at the beginning of the tour we stand at Rautatintor.

There were two types of people at the railway station: people who were attracted to sex work and members of the Christian-social White Ribbon Association who tried to save women from this fate.

At the same time, Rautatieasema is a certain focal point of Helsinki, from which it is easy to draw guidelines to places central to our topic.

There was once a brothel on Mikonkatu. Sarkava does not know its exact location.

Such are, for example, brothels that once operated in Helsinki as well.

A stone’s throw away from Rautatientor, in Zoo Bay, there was a green villa, which was called Gröna Villan until the 1870s. Later, the house was painted red, and the name Röda Villan began to be used for it.

Röda Villan was considered a notorious restaurant because it sold sex.

It is said that, among other things, a writer and fairy tale uncle Zachris Topelius were regular customers of the restaurant.

Let’s go.

Sarkava holds up a cardboard sign with “sex work walk” written in marker. There are stone houses along the busy Mikonkatu, but one of them has been occupied by a brothel.

In the 19th century, sex workers took their clients from nearby restaurants to the Esplanadi park at night for “extensions”.

Suddenly you wouldn’t guess that Esplanadinpuisto, teeming with tourists, was a common meeting place for sex workers and their clients in the 19th century. Either the bushes were taller, or people weren’t interested.

“However, it’s crowded here,” Sarkava laughs.

There are a lot of stories about the events in the park. For example, a poet Eino Leino met to “pick up” a female company for himself in the Esplanadi park, the tour tells. Sarkava blurts out that perhaps Leino’s well-known verse “whatever the luck is, let it hide the luck” refers to this hobby.

Even the Runeberg statue has probably had sex, the guide estimates. After telling that, Sarkava adds that usually customer meetings were handled a little more privately, for example in the shelters of horse-drawn carriages.

Esplanadi park was frequented by many male sex workers. Their customers were often low-income military men. However, sex work was mainly done by women aged 20–24, whose services were bought by wealthy men.

There is almost no history written about bought sex between women, because there was not as much interest in it.

“For sure it has happened. At that time, however, there was the fear that sex workers would specifically destroy men’s marriages,” says Sarkava.

Today, according to Sarkava, all genders buy sex. However, the most common customer group is men, and the most common seller group is women.

We continue our journey through the masses of people on the Esplanade to the restaurant Kappel. In the chapel in the 19th century, there was a problem with women walking alone who attracted men who were doing business in the restaurant as customers. Shall we continue to Espa?they used to ask.

Later, women were no longer allowed to visit restaurants alone.

The participants laugh at Sarkava’s stories, but the reactions seem only benevolent.

For sex work the related legislation has changed several times over the years. Brothels were banned in the 1880s. A special regulation was added to sex work in 1875.

“If you went out in public, you had to wear a gray shoulder scarf,” says Sarkava.

With the help of a shoulder scarf, sex workers could be distinguished from other women walking the streets. The police could ask the woman in the gray scarf about her periods and possible sexually transmitted diseases. The guideline prohibited sex work during menstruation.

Legal prostitution was banned in 1907 and the criminalization of sex work was abolished in 1937.

From Sarkava, history is a good way to study and look at the present.

In the current one the Public Order Act prohibits the advertising of sex work. Therefore, a sex worker marketing his services must resort to code language, which can cause misunderstandings.

On the other hand, it is written in the Aliens Act that a foreigner can be deported if he can be reasonably suspected of selling sexual services.

“Some people from outside the EU have to do illegal sex work during their asylum process,” says Sarkava.

Less than a kilometer away is Iso-Roobertinkatu, which became Helsinki’s most famous brothel street in the 1860s. In brothels, for example, university students who wanted to unwind after a week of exams used to party. In addition, students could hire sex workers as their May Day companions.

Havis Amanda has been taken for conservation, and will probably return to her place in 2024.

We end up Havis for Amanda – or to be more precise next to the fenced construction site of the fountain square.

Havis Amanda was erected on the edge of Kauppatori in 1908. Then it caused one of Finland’s first large-scale cultural controversies. A wide-waisted, bubbly female figure was seen as a vice.

“We were worried about the statue. It was thought that a naked, feminine person would attract fornication,” says Sarkava.

Our last stop is at the corner of Sofiankatu and Aleksanterinkatu.

Helsinki’s main police station was located on Sofiankatu until the 1980s. At the time of the Guidelines Act, sex workers had to show their STD booklet at regular intervals at the police station. Upon marriage, all information was destroyed. Often the husband was a policeman or a Russian soldier who wanted to “save” the woman.

The sign carried by Sarkava is addressed. People snort, snort and laugh. Are the strong reactions due to the stigma that is still attached to sex work?

According to Sarkava, there is not much wondering. However, he is positive that sex work as a topic arouses interest.

“Even if people have a judgmental attitude, they are clearly interested. A thirst for knowledge can make you want to go for a walk to listen and learn new things.”

Sarkava is organizing sex work walks for the second summer now, because through them anyone can get to know sex work and the associated stigma with a low threshold.

The erotic industry on the website of Pro-tukipiste ry, which promotes the rights of professionals, it is stated that the choice to make a living by selling sex services is not generally considered acceptable. Some even consider it degrading.

Sarkava wants to dismantle the concepts that exist in society.

“Sex work was already one of the few professions in the 19th century that a woman could do independently and keep the money she earned,” says Sarkava.

On the other hand, street sex workers experienced the threat of violence and homelessness. Sexually transmitted diseases were also a danger at a time when the use of contraception was not common and the treatment of diseases only slowed down their progression.

Even today, the revelation of selling sex services can have significant social consequences. It can be difficult to predict the reactions of outsiders, which is why many may want to hide their profession. In addition, customer meetings can be associated with experiences of insecurity and being pressured.

Sarkava is careful not to speak for anyone else.

“I’m a media-sexy sex worker, so to speak. I am a white and disabled person, and I can do this publicly with my own name and face.”