LG Magna e-Powertrain, the joint venture (JV) between LG Electronics (LG) and Magna International Inc. (Magna), has inaugurated its new production plant in Ramos Arizpe, in Mexico. The new plant, whose final completion is scheduled for 2023, will see the production of inverters, motors and on-board chargers to support General Motors’ new electric vehicle (EV) platform. The 260,000-square-foot facility will constitute LG Magna e-Powertrain’s first manufacturing center in North America and will create approximately 400 new jobs.

“This new structure testifies to the constant growth of LG Magna e-Powertrain” commented Cheong Won-suk, CEO of LG Magna e-Powertrain. “The continued success of the joint venture will allow us to offer our customers the best components for the future production of electric vehicles and will allow us to consolidate our presence in the rapidly evolving global EV market.. ” The inaugural event, which was held on April 19, saw the participation of executives from LG Magna e-Powertrain, LG Electronics, Magna, General Motors and also local authorities. “In the space of a year, we have added an expansion agreement, identified a strategic place to support our client and we are in the right direction to carry out our projects.” said Tom Rucker, President of Magna Powertrain.

“The construction of a new structure is the true testimony of the strength of this collaboration and of the commitment with which we offer our customers innovative solutions with which they can overcome challenges. Furthermore, this strengthens our involvement in electrical transformation with both eDrive subsystems and complete systems. ” General Motors represents the key customer of the new manufacturing facility that will play a key role in GM’s journey to build an electric vehicle supply chain that is robust, scalable, sustainable and focused on North America.