Throughout the semester there were players who shone, besides there were others who just got on a roll recently and therefore are called to be figures in the playoffs.

Here are six footballers who are going to shine in that instance:

before falling to Chivas On the last date, Necaxa had been on a roll with three wins in a row and much was due to the Uruguayan’s scoring instincts.

The Uruguayan was the second highest scorer in the competition with nine goals and at this time is when he can take advantage of the fact that the lower part of Blue Cross will be diminished with the drop in Paul Aguilar.

Aguirre Not only is he a great netbreaker, but he also knows how to play for the rest and will be a player to watch in that bracket.

Incredible as it may seem, Puebla fell apart in the middle of the semester. The team was all the time in Fiesta Grande positions and just on the last date it was left out after losing its match.

During the last matches, the Paraguayan goalkeeper emerged as a figure by pushing himself to the maximum to prevent his bow from falling, without being able to avoid tripping, although he also had his failures.

Against Mazatlanthe Guarani team must take advantage of all his experience and be in total concentration to prevent the season of The fringe go overboard.

The Argentine was placed as the fourth best gunner in the regular phase by converting seven goals, which is why rumors began about his possible departure to America or Europe.

Under the command of the Brazilian Andre JardineAtlético San Luis became another team giving pleasant surprises by hitting several of the greats like America, Blue Cross Y Cougars.

Undoubtedly the connection between Rubens Sambueza and the scorer will be important to hurt scratchedwhom they also beat by a score of 0-2 in the BBVA Bancomer Stadium.

The meeting between Chivas and Cougars looks like one of the most even and striking, however, recently el Rebaño defeated them 3-1 in the Akron Stadium.

With the departure of Marcelo Michel Leano and the arrival of Richard Chainthe rojiblanco group drastically changed level, from goalkeeping to offense.

Vega He is the different player of the Flock, thanks to his good punch and speed, although he also knows how to make great associations with Ricardo Angle Y Robert Alvarado.

As said, the key between Guadalajara and Universidad Nacional looks even and they quickly think of the goal man for the auriazules to be able to make a difference.

Despite suffering injuries at times and not finding the rival goal, he always knows how to redeem himself and look forward, without forgetting that he scored a double against Pachuca to put the club in playoffs.

The Poison He is a danger from set pieces, but he also knows how to face and test the shot. Extreme care must be taken with it.

With the drop of Paul Aguilarthe Paraguayan will most likely see activity, because despite his position this semester he was Cruz Azul’s goal man.

The winger can play as a central defender without knowing in what position the coach will place him John Reynosobut wherever it appears it is reliable.

His constant ups and downs, his educated cross leg and his header from set pieces make him a man of danger. Necaxa You can not trust.

From the hand of Victor Manuel VucetichRayados raised his level, however, he has also had his ups and downs in the championship.

The scoring drought of the Dutchman Vincent Jansen and the absence of Rogelio Funes Morimuch of the responsibility has been in the hands of the Argentine.

The midfielder knows how to play with the times, he faces, seeks to outwit and has a good punch, without forgetting that he is the team’s assistant.

His departure from America It was a great success, since the Colombian has raised his performance with the shirt of Mazatlanwhere it has become the undisputed headline.

Little by little he has returned to being what he was when he arrived on Aztec soil, looking good on offense, since he knows how to overflow very well on the wings and assist.

By having as partners the Argentine Gonzalo Sosa, Marco Fabian Y Brian Rubio, The poet knows how to do more damage.