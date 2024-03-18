For workers in Mexico, punctuality and commitment are highly valued values. However, frequent doubts arise regarding the consequences of absences and delays in employment.

It is essential to understand how Federal Labor Law (LFT) regulates these aspects and what rights and obligations arise for workers and employers. And although the law seems clear, some people are late or absent thinking there are no consequences.

Absences and delays: What does the Law say?

According to the Federal Labor Law, repeated tardiness and unjustified absences can be valid reasons for dismissal. Unfortunately, in many countries it seems that being late is something “cultural” and, to some extent, tolerated. However, the labor law is clear and imposes sanctions.

Specifically, in the case of absencesif a worker accumulates more than three unjustified absences within a 30-day period, you could face a justified dismissal without compensation. That is to say, The fourth offense can be dismissed without further responsibility for the employer. .

Excused and unexcused absences

It is important distinguish between justified and unexcused absences. Justified ones, such as those supported by a medical certificate, should not result in dismissal.

On the other hand, the absence of more than three consecutive days without justification is sufficient to terminate the employment relationship, in accordance with article 47 of the LFT.

The delays

Delays are another critical point. Although they are common, they can affect productivity and lead to penalties. Yes ok, It is illegal to deduct your salary for arriving late. (Article 110 of the LFT), in companies where punctuality bonusesworkers who fail to comply may lose that extra benefit.

However, late penalties must be established in the company's internal regulations and respect due process, including the worker's right to be heard.

Some companies tailor labor rules to their specific needs, which can cause confusion among workers. There are cases in which companies (and this is established in the contract) turn three tardies into one foul.

In this case, this absence would be deducted from the employee's salary, therefore, when this third absence occurs You must return home so that you do not work that day of suspension. which will then be deducted from your payment.

Likewise, you should ask yourself:How long can your boss last? not having confidence that you will arrive at the office on time or serve a client?, orwhy you should do it without consequences while you affect the company and all the other colleagues meet their schedules?

Therefore, it is very important that all internal policies are clearly communicated and align with the LFT to avoid misunderstandings and possible litigation.

As workers, we have to be responsible and understand that absences and delays have consequences and employers can execute the corresponding articles of the Federal Labor Law in their favor.