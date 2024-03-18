The home match

In the first two grand prix of the 2024 season, Daniel Ricciardo he undeniably had some difficulty, enough to push Helmut Marko to encourage him to “invent something” to try to stay ahead of his attacking teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

Ricciardo's performances are also over in the sights of Alan Jones1980 world champion and his compatriot, who recently declared that The 34-year-old Perth driver's best days are behind him.

Intercepted by 10 News FirstRicciardo was asked to comment on Jones' words: “You say I stopped by? Not at all“, he cut short with his usual smile. Daniel then hoped for a new start in Melbourne this weekend: “I had a slow start to the season, but it's only been two races. Let's hope the year can start off on the right foot here“.

The Red Bull goal

As told by Christian Horner, Sergio Perez's seat is currently desired by 16 drivers on the grid (i.e. all, except Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton) and among these there is clearly also Ricciardo, as he confirmed to the Australians The Age: “Being part of the Red Bull family again is my dream. AND ending my career as a Red Bull driver would be perfect.”

Ricciardo then wanted to tone it down internal rivalry with Tsunodawhich emerged harshly at the opening GP in Bahrain: “At this point in my career and at my age I know that no one will benefit from a rivalry or the spotlight on them from the first race. The team has welcomed new members and it is also up to us to help them integrate. What happened at the end of the race wasn't the best, but after 2 hours of meeting we came out even stronger.”