leysi suarez made a radical decision after her still husband, Jaime La Torre, was sheltered with another woman late at night and entering a building. The Magaly Medina program presented images of what the father of the daughter of the former dancer of Beautiful soul. After this, the artist turned to her social networks to leave a message and highlight what action she took after the compromising scenes of her partner.

How was the ampay to Leysi Suárez’s husband?

Jaime La Torre, husband of Leysi Suárez, was seen by the cameras of ‘Magaly TV: the firm’ spending the night in an apartment with a woman. According to the images, both entered a home in the Barranco district and were not seen leaving until the next day.

According to the report, the event took place late at night on August 2. The woman entered the home, while he entered a pharmacy and then returned to the building.

What does Leysi Suárez’s statement say?

The former dancer spoke on social networks through a statement and remarked that her relationship with Jaime La Torre ended. She mentioned that she finished with the businessman and will continue to focus on her work, in addition to caring for her little girl.

“I’m sorry to say that my relationship ends today. Please, I ask for respect for my youngest daughter and family. In addition, tell them that I will continue with my already agreed presentations and my radio program, “said the radio host.

Statement by Leysi Suárez. Photo: capture/Instagram

The model pointed out that her priority at the moment is work, despite the fact that she is not in a good emotional moment. “It will not be easy, but my work continues, I will continue working to provide the best for my daughter,” she added. Finally, she stressed that what happened with La Torre will be resolved in private.