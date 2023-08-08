Microsoft continues with the work of general reorganization of the offer Xbox Game Passin this case with the reduction of the trial period to 1 euro which has become lonely 14 days against the previous month.
It is clear that the Redmond house has started a different policy regarding the Game Pass, and this maneuver is precisely part of the strategy that characterizes the new moves on Microsoft’s video game subscription service.
As you can see on the Official Game Pass Plans pagethe trial period has changed for both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass: previously it was possible to test the service for a month by spending only 1 euro, while now the trial has been reduced to 14 days.
Starting in September, the service will also see the arrival of the new tier Xbox Game Pass Core which will replace the old Xbox Live Gold by allowing access to online multiplayer and a selection of 25 games from the standard Xbox Game Pass catalog.
Among the changes we have also seen the remodulation of the monthly price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which recently went to 14.99 euros per month instead of the previous 12.99 euros per month, also corresponding to the increase in the price decided for Xbox Series X.
All of these maneuvers seem to go in the direction of a search for higher earnings for the Xbox division by Microsoft, considering that the services division continues to be a significant driving force for Microsoft Gaming.
