Microsoft continues with the work of general reorganization of the offer Xbox Game Passin this case with the reduction of the trial period to 1 euro which has become lonely 14 days against the previous month.

It is clear that the Redmond house has started a different policy regarding the Game Pass, and this maneuver is precisely part of the strategy that characterizes the new moves on Microsoft’s video game subscription service.

As you can see on the Official Game Pass Plans pagethe trial period has changed for both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass: previously it was possible to test the service for a month by spending only 1 euro, while now the trial has been reduced to 14 days.