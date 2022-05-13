Lexus update his UX Hybrid crossover introducing stylistic novelties, better multimedia and connectivity and a new layout Design. The multimedia system now has a faster response, more intuitive human-centered operation and better functionality. UX is a crossover full hybrid but it is also available in one version 100% electric.

Lexus UX Hybrid 2023, new infotainment

Depending on the equipment level, Lexus UX are equipped with displays 8 or 12.3 inch, with touchscreen technology that replaces the previous trackpad control. The new displays have been moved by 143 mm forward on the dashboard, bringing them closer to the driver. They have sharper, high definition graphics on the screen from 12.3 in.

12.3 ″ infotainment display, moved further forward towards the driver

The computing power of the infotainment has been increased and now guarantees faster response to commands, while the “always connected” navigation cloud-based is standard, giving access to information in real time on roads and traffic for easier travel planning. The 12.3-inch system has the built-in navigationso operation is available in areas where the cloud connection is not usable.

The new recognition system vocal includes the ability to use the on-board assistant “Hey Lexus”, to make phone calls, operate audio and climate controls and search the net. It is programmed to understand more conversational terms and to recognize commands better when there is background noise – the audio does not need to be muted and the microphones can recognize whether it is the driver or the front passenger who is speaking.

Smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay (wireless connection) or Android Auto (wired connection) is always standard and, for added convenience, multimedia system software updates can be provided over-the-air using the DCM (data communication form) of the car. Connectivity options include a port USB-A in the center console compartment for playback of high-resolution audio sources and two ports USB-C for charging devices on the console. The multimedia system can save the personal profiles of up to three people by adapting the multimedia, audio and navigation settings.

Driving the 2023 Lexus UX Hybrid

The center console space where the multimedia trackpad used to be now houses the i controls for the heated front seats or, where these are not present, a small and comfortable glove compartment. The console also features a illuminated shelf in front of the air conditioning control panel, with space to hold a large smartphone.

Using the smartphone app Lexus Link Yes they can lock or unlock the doors or operate the air conditioning system remotely.

Lexus UX Design, features

The new version enters the UX range Designwith the exterior style of the F SPORT and coloation two-tonewith contrasting black roof.

At the front, the hourglass F Sport grille features an L-shaped pattern, finished in black with a chrome frame for the lower part. The same motif is present in the widened bezels that house the fog lights and cornering lights in the front bumper, with contrasting L-shaped chrome bezels. The rear bumper also has an F Sport specific design, with glossy black spoiler on the roof and specific moldings around the headlights. The F Sport alloy wheels from 18 pcs have a design 10 spokes and a dark metallic finish.

New Lexus UX Hybrid 2023 in the Design set-up

Inside the Design version offers seats in synthetic leatherheated front seats, dual zone automatic climate control with Nanoe-X systemreversing camera, automatic wipers, LED headlights with automatic high beams, black wheel arch moldings and Lexus “F” badges and the new Multimedia System with 8 “display.

Features Lexus UX F Sport

The UX F Sport version has been revised and keeps the standard variable adaptive suspension and bars anti-roll. The AVS control system has been tuned to seamlessly switch to a high damping force when conditions call for it, so there is a less abrupt change in vehicle behavior. The system tuning also has reduced vibrations high and medium frequency.

The steering feel has been improved with a new rigid coupling between the top of the steering gear holder and the suspension element.

There are also technical innovations on the sportier F Sport version

Improvements on the 2023 model include measures to further increase the rigidity bodywork with additional spot welds on the lower edge of the side member opening and lower rear panel opening and a stiffer steel tailgate reinforcement.

New ADAS on Lexus UX Hybrid 2023

The new equipment calibrations ADAS Lexus Safety System + of UX improve system performance pre-collisionequipping the car with Intersection Turning Assist for safer left and right turns in traffic at intersections and Emergency Steering Assistwhich helps the driver to steer to avoid obstacles without leaving the lane.

Lexus UX Hybrid 2023 introduces new ADAS

The Dynamic Radar Cruise Control adopts cornering speed reduction, which automatically adjusts the vehicle speed according to the radius of curvature of the road.

Lexus UX Hybrid engine

The UX Full Hybrid Electric’s powertrain remains unchanged. UX 250h therefore it is equipped with the fourth generation Lexus hybrid engine, thanks to its system from 2.0 liters that develops 184 hp / 135 kW.

The 184 hp 2.0-liter hybrid engine is confirmed

The hybrid crossover can be two-wheel drive 2WD or all-wheel drive 4WD.

Lexus UX Hybrid prices and equipment

The Lexus UX hybrid crossover range includes four trim levels: Urban, Design, F Sport and Luxury. The price list starts from 41,500 euros of the Urban version. UX Design costs money 45,500 euros while the price of the top of the range F Sport is 51,500 euros. For these configurations the transition to 4WD traction is 2,000 euros.

Lexus UX Hybrid 2023 from 41,500 euros

The whole new UX Hybrid range enjoys 7,700 euros of Lexus bonus with exchange or scrapping. The new models are already available for order, with the first deliveries scheduled for September.

Lexus UX Hybrid 2023 photo

