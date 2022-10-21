EFQ Friday, 21 October 2022, 19:57



With the aim of guaranteeing maximum peace of mind and quality for drivers, Lexus Murcia has reinforced the ‘Lexus Relax’ plan and has extended the coverage offered by this service to 185,000 kilometers (which represents an increase of 25,000 additional kilometers to the 160,000 that it has received until now).

In this way, the company demonstrates its commitment to its customers and the full confidence it has in the quality of its vehicles. Proof of this is that ‘Lexus Relax’ offers up to 10 years of warranty on all its cars, new and used, regardless of their motorization, whether they are self-recharging hybrids, plug-in hybrids, battery electric or gasoline.

The only requirement of the plan is to comply with the maintenance program in the official centers



‘Lexus Relax’ is a free service and the only requirement is to comply with the official maintenance program in the Lexus Dealership Network.

Verification of all mechanical and electronic parts



With the extension of this plan, the dealer anticipates the needs of the owners, demonstrating its commitment to the continuous search for the perfection of its products. As part of the service, a vehicle condition check is carried out that includes all mechanical and electronic parts, helping to prevent potential problems at an early stage.

The Lexus Authorized Center has a team made up of qualified technicians who guarantee that the processes are carried out with the highest quality, using original brand parts. The professionals are fully equipped and trained to work with all the technologies incorporated in Lexus vehicles and their advanced handling and safety systems.

It should be noted that the ‘Lexus Relax’ extension has coverage on manufacturing defects equivalent to the three-year factory warranty that the brand provides for new vehicles and the one-year warranty granted to second-hand models.