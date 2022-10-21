Health | More than 130 children died in Indonesia from kidney damage caused by cough medicine

Ingredients that cause kidney damage have been found in children’s cough medicines. On Friday, it was reported that 133 children had already died in Indonesia due to the damage. Also in Gambia, cough medicines are suspected to have caused the death of more than 60 children.

20.10. 11:50 | Updated 21:00

in Indonesia ingredients have been found in cough medicines that can cause acute kidney damage in children, the country’s health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said Thursday. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

On Friday, Budi said that the death toll had already risen to 133 from the previously announced 99, reports news agency AFP. Most of the affected children are under the age of five.

Acute kidney damage has been found in 241 children, although the actual number of patients may be higher, according to the ministry.

Budi said on Thursday that ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol have been found in the liquid medicines used by some of the sick children. According to him, these substances should not have been in medicines or they should have been in very small amounts. Budi said on Friday that seven of the eleven sick children have been found to have traces of the ingredients.

World On October 5, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a global warning about four paracetamol expectorants suspected of causing the deaths of more than 60 children in Gambia, West Africa.

As in Indonesia, cough medicines sold in Gambia were found to contain ethylene and diethylene glycol, which may cause acute kidney damage in children.

According to the information WHO received from the Indian authorities, Maiden Pharmaceuticals would have supplied cough medicines only to Gambia. However, it is possible that cough medicines have also ended up in other countries, for example through the illegal drug trade.

Indonesian According to the Food and Drug Administration, Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ drugs are not sold in the country. However, according to Reuters, the agency has since banned the use of ethylene and diethylene glycol in children’s cough medicines and has temporarily stopped the sale of all liquid medicines in Indonesia.