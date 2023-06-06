With the launch of the new LBX, Lexus has demonstrated its complete confidence in technology hybriddespite a potential ban on the sale of vehicles equipped with this type of fuel in Europe starting from 2035. The Japanese company is convinced that, even if this deadline were to be confirmed, the importance of the hybrid in this period of time would remain relevant.

Relevant hybrid

“You can imagine that we have done a lot of analyses, as everyone does I guess. And it becomes obvious that for the next few years the majority of the European market it will not have moved towards electric vehicles yet. Which means that if you look at the continent as a whole, having the hybrid available to our cars is going to be important – the head of Lexus Europe, Dimitris Tripospitis, told Autocar microphones – For the next few years I think it will still be a relevant technology, as the fifth generation of our hybrid system has so many technological advantages“.

Lexus like Toyota

Lexus’ position follows that of the Toyota parent company therefore: the focus towards electrification will not be centered only on pure electric but will continue to include the hybrid technologyrepeatedly defined as a part of the solution that allows you to reduce CO2 emissions as quickly as possible.

LBX case in point

In fact, we recall that the new Lexus LBX unveiled in recent days is based on the new generation Lexus Premium Hybrid systemfocused on the presence of a compact and lightweight 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine: the Japanese automaker has announced that the main components of this system have undergone a substantial redesign, including the transaxle and the control unit of power, with the aim of improving its efficiency, reducing losses, saving weight and limiting its size.