End to the great war in world golf. The American (PGA Tour), European (DP World Tour) circuits and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the body that regulates the groundbreaking Saudi golf league, LIV Golf, surprisingly announced on Tuesday an agreement to sign the peace in the conflict that for more than a year has divided the sport in two and has opened a gap never seen before. The three big organizations will now form a unique association that will join forces to jointly exploit business and commercial rights around the world.

This puts an end to a confrontation that exploded in 2022 and split golf in half. On the one hand, the players who remained on the side of the traditional circuits, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, and, on the other, those who accepted the large purse of economic prizes (25 million in play per date, 255 in the full first course) and a new sports model (three-day tournaments instead of four, appointments without cut and a team modality) to change shirts. In the first group, figures like Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas… In the second, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Sergio García, Cameron Smith, a handful of good trading cards signed by the former player Greg Norman. Suddenly against each other and golf divided into two formations. The rebels paid the consequences: they were excluded from their old circuits, some received economic fines (116,000 euros from the tour European) and sports (tournament exclusions) and stopped scoring in the world ranking, which meant an enormous difficulty to qualify for the big ones, for example. In the background, the impossibility for leaders like Sergio García to join the European Ryder team, which celebrates its next edition in Rome in September. Faced with the millionaire Saudis (Eugenio López Chacarra won 4.75 million for a tournament in Bangkok shortly after ceasing to be an amateur), the PGA Tour responded with the same coin, considerably increasing, up to 25 million per date, the money that It was distributed in the most outstanding tournaments, and forcing the big stars to play a large part of the same big competitions.

The situation had reached a point of maximum conflict and continuous confrontation. Jon Rahm himself publicly lamented this war a few days ago, before the Memorial Tournament: “The Ryder Cup is the best Europeans against the best Americans, period. And no matter what, it shouldn’t matter to me who plays LIV Golf or not.” The absence of Sergio García, top scorer in the history of the biennial duel against the United States, especially hurt the Basque.

And suddenly, when nobody expected it, with the Saudi league in its second season (Valderrama hosts a LIV Golf event from June 30 to July 2, the first in Spain), peace has arrived. The agreement will close the various legal disputes between the two sides, and will open the door for the return of those players who wish to join this new scenario, returning to their old home. “After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” said current PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan. “This transformative partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the history, legacy and competitive model of the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour and LIV—including the concept of team golf—to create an organization that will benefit golfers, the sponsors, solidarity entities and the fans”. Negotiations began after the Augusta Masters and in seven weeks a historic agreement has been reached.

“The LIV model has transformed golf. We are proud to partner with the PGA TOUR to build on PIF’s unprecedented success and track record of unlocking value and bringing innovation and global best practices to companies and industries around the world. We are committed to unifying, promoting and growing the game of golf around the world and offering a product of the highest quality”, added Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund. Keith Pelley, executive director of the European circuit, has also expressed the conditions for the return of the escapees. “The first thing that has to happen is that they ask to be re-entered in the circuit, the second thing is that they pay the fine and comply with the sanction that was imposed on them and the next thing will be to make a decision analyzing each case.” Sergio García is at that moment, with a contract signed with LIV Golf until 2025.

From now on, the three parties will work on a cohesive schedule of tournaments throughout the season, starting in 2024, with PIF initially being the main investor in the new entity and sponsor of the American circuit. In return, the PGA Tour will appoint the majority of the board of directors and own the majority of the voting rights. This board of directors will have Al-Rumayyan as president and Monahan as executive director. In other words, a cake distributed in the offices and golf united on the course, with the players from both sides competing together again, with the Ryder on the pedestal and without the need for painful resignations, without further sanctions or exclusions. In the midst of the great war, peace.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.