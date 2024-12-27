Lewis Hamiltonseven-time Formula 1 World Champion, has never been able to hide his passion for competitive motorcycling. The Englishman has always been passionate about motorcycles and now he has sat down to negotiate to become an investor in a MotoGP team, specifically KTM, the team of Spanish rider Pedro Acosta that is now going through a major economic crisis.

If just a few days ago the harsh news broke that could jeopardize the future of the Spanish motorcycling pearl, now good news is coming directly from the world of four wheels. And it is that Pit BeirerKTM’s head of motorsport, has confirmed that talks have already taken place with Hamilton, something that barely emerged as a rumor in the last few hours.

“There have been contacts with Hamilton representatives. It is no secret that he is interested in MotoGP and who is thinking about having his own team. “We have had very interesting conversations,” he said in statements offered to the media. SpeedWeek.

If these conversations come to fruition, Hamilton could become the key to Pedro Acosta’s future, since as has recently been known The Austrian firm is practically bankrupt and the arrival of new investors could be vital.

Hamilton and KTM are still approaching positions to get a participation, something that the Briton has already tried with Gresini Racing last year before negotiations broke down.