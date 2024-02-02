On Friday, February 2, 2024, on the field of the Corregidora stadium, the White Roosters of Querétaro they received the Blue Cross Celestial Machinewith the intention of at least not losing, and if possible, why not?, adding three at a time.
They started by winning the game, winning just after five minutes, through Pablo Barrera. However, José Ignacio Rivero made it 1-1 in the twenty-ninth minute. At forty-two in the first half, Uriel Antuna put the cement workers ahead, and before the first half ended, Gabriel: 'Toro' Fernández made it 3-1.
In this way, the squad led by Martin Anselmi achieves its third consecutive victory at the start of the campaign, now positioning itself at the top of the general table, with ten points.
The last time the Atlético de San Luis They beat La Maquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul, it was in the Clausura 2022 tournament. Since then they have faced each other three times, the cement workers won two of these matches and the other ended in a draw.
Cruz Azul had an important hegemony over the team Tigers. The feline team had more than a decade without being able to beat them in the University 'Volcano'but this was broken just last tournament, when those led by Robert Dante Siboldi They beat the cement producers at home by a score of 2-1, with a last-minute goal scored by the Brazilian Rafael Carioca.
Blue Cross has five games without losing against the Green Lion Bellies. The last time the Fiera defeated them was on matchday number eleven of the 2021 Apertura tournament. Since then, they have faced each other five times, with four wins for the cement producers and only one draw.
America spins three consecutive victories over the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. Since that enigmatic 7-0, the cement producers have not even been able to rescue a draw against the azulcremas. The last celestial victory takes us back to matchday number sixteen of the 2021 Apertura tournament.
Of the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and Chivas, the Sacred Flock has won three times, has drawn once and has only suffered one defeat. They have two wins in a row over the cement workers, so, if the Rojiblancos take the three points, the good streak could begin to take on shades of football fatherhood.
