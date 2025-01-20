Strong emotions are coming up in the Formula 1 World Championship. While waiting for the truly profound change that the new regulations will entail in 2026, the renewed 2025 grid promises interesting developments. The main one, the arrival of Lewis Hamilton, seven-time world champion, to Ferrari to try to return the Italian team to the path of success.

The English driver is a new employee of the ‘Prancing Horse’ team since Monday. The most talked about signing in recent years, which caused the departure of the Spaniard Carlos Sainz of Ferrari despite its good results, it is a bet by the ‘Scuderia’ to break a drought that has been going on for too long.

Ferrari has not won a Formula 1 World Championship since 2007. Seventeen years without tasting the honeys of success since Kimi Raikkonen became champion. An intolerable drought for possibly the most famous institution in motorsport.

However, the responsibility of such an arduous task does not weigh on the Stevenage driver, backed by his seven world titles and who seemed very happy in his first hours dressed in red after leaving Mercedes.









A dream come true

«There are days that you know you will remember forever and today, my first day as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days. I have been fortunate to have achieved things in my career that I never thought were possible, but a part of me has always held on to that dream of running in red. “I couldn’t be happier to make that dream come true today,” Hamilton wrote on his social media.

“Today we begin a new era in the history of this iconic team and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together,” he added, accompanying the message with a powerful image posing at the Maranello facilitiesyour new home.

Hamilton’s launch is scheduled for this Wednesday, January 22 at the Fiorano circuit. On its route, it will test the Ferrari F1-75 used in 2022 and complete the 1,000 kilometers allowed by the regulations.

The first official event of the 2025 Formula 1 season will be at the end of next month, from February 26 to 28, when the Bahrain tests will take place. Already in March, on the 16th, the first Grand Prix of the new season will be held, the Australian GP, ​​in Melbourne.