The German Ice Hockey League (DEL) game between the Fischtown Pinguins and league leaders ERC Ingolstadt, which was canceled on Friday, is rated with three points and 5-0 goals for the guests. The people of Bremerhaven also received a fine.

The game was canceled due to a leak in the ammonia pipe under the ice in the first period break when the score was 2-0 for Ingolstadt. According to the hosts, an improper drilling in the gate anchoring was the reason for the leak. The DEL decided that Bremerhaven was “responsible for the actions of the hall operator’s employees,” so the club was blamed for the game being abandoned. Ingolstadt thus extends its lead in the table over defending champions Eisbären Berlin to six points.