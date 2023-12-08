Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder comments on a Hamburg daycare center. Why actually? It’s culture war time again.

Hamburg – For a few days now, a controversy surrounding a daycare center in the Lokstedt district of Hamburg has been causing a stir on social media. Specifically, the question is whether Kita Mobi put up a Christmas tree this year or canceled this Christian custom “in the spirit of religious freedom,” as was initially the case Hamburger Abendblatt had reported. The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has now also intervened in the debate – and is being sharply criticized for it.

Hamburg daycare center is accused of “cancel culture” – because the Christmas tree is missing

One thing in advance: Kita Mobi has not abolished any Christmas traditions. But that was exactly the distorted impression that the article gave Hamburger Abendblatt on Tuesday (December 5th). It has been adopted by many other media outlets. Their reports state that the affected daycare center is forgoing putting up a Christmas tree this year for “religious reasons.”

They don’t want to “exclude any child or their faith” and have therefore “adjusted” the decorations around the holidays, the Hamburger Zeitung quotes from a letter from the daycare center management to the parents. Disappointed parents also had their say and spoke of a spreading “cancel culture”. Picture spoke to a grandmother on site who finds it “sad” that “the children in this daycare center don’t have any [Weihnachtsbaum] can have”.

This was also the tenor of the report Focus online on Thursday morning (December 7) about this debate. The corresponding post on X, formerly Twitter, is worded accordingly. “In the spirit of religious freedom: daycare center is painting the Christmas tree,” the false report is spread. However, the text itself also quotes a statement from the “Finkenau Kindergarten Foundation”, to which the affected daycare center belongs.

Reporting leads to a wave of right-wing hatred against daycare centers – “We are deeply shocked”

The foundation was forced to take this reaction after media reports since December 5th had led to a wave of right-wing hatred against the daycare center. “We are deeply shocked that our daycare center and we as providers have since then been confronted with massive racist threats, personal insults, accusations and attempts at blackmail,” quotet Focus onlineno from the message der Finken Foundationouch.

The foundation made it clear that this year there will again be “many Christmas customs in all Finkenau facilities (including the Kita Mobi)” – including Christmas trees in addition to Advent calendars and Advent wreaths. “These are just a few examples of how our facilities make the wonderful pre-Christmas season a real experience for children,” the statement quoted by the magazine continues.

In an open letter, which the foundation also published, the parent representatives of Kita Mobi also spoke out. They were shocked by the “hostility towards the facility and the employees” and emphasized that Christmas traditions are “very much” lived at Kita Mobi. “The instrumentalization of an internal daycare decision” for a social debate is “unjustifiable,” says the letter dated December 6th.

The daycare center decided not to have a Christmas tree for purely pragmatic reasons

According to the Finkenau Foundation, how exactly the individual daycare centers decorate at Christmas time has been at the discretion of the respective teams for almost 50 years, who decide together with the children. The Mobi daycare center, which is at the center of the excitement, has only had a Christmas tree about three times in the past ten years.

It already had this aspect Picture reproduced. In principle, there is nothing wrong with putting up a Christmas tree, Linda Köster, board member of the Finkenau Foundation, is quoted as saying. The Kita Mobi team decides on this every year and takes a pragmatic approach. This year the plans did not include a Christmas tree; the daycare center could not implement all the customs. Has the article Picture nevertheless published under a lurid headline: “Parents outraged! Daycare paints Christmas tree.”

The foundation explains that this false report, according to which Christmas customs are abolished for religious reasons, could have come about with a misunderstanding. “The perhaps unfortunate formulation of the daycare center’s culturally sensitive attitude unfortunately resulted in incorrect, undifferentiated reporting,” the statement says. The foundation’s aim is to introduce children to “other cultural customs in addition to the Christian festivals”. It is not about banning Christian customs and symbols.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder takes up criticism of the daycare center

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) could have known these things when he tweeted on the topic on Thursday morning (December 7th), at the latest during the day. The X contribution from Focus online he commented with the words: “This is absurd. Don’t we have any other problems? A Christmas tree belongs to Christmas.” With this indignant tweet, which has been liked over 3,400 times and viewed over 1.1 million times, Söder is likely to have boosted the wave of hate mail that has been reaching Kita Mobi since Tuesday.

One would think that Söder did not read the linked article at all – otherwise the daycare provider’s statement quoted there about the massive threats, insults and attempts at blackmail should have made him suspicious and prevented him from making such a comment. In any case, his tweet caused great outrage and countless critical comments that were widely shared and liked. It’s just like the tweet from Focus online now provided with community notes that draw attention to the problematic background.

Sharp criticism from Strack-Zimmermann of Markus Söder: “Aren’t you actually ashamed?”

“You should delete this tweet and apologize to the daycare center that you have put in a dangerous situation with your involvement in this culture war disinformation number,” writes Prof. Christian Stöcker from HAW Hamburg. “It is clear to me: Christianity includes sea rescue, charity and humility. And not a divisive culture war,” writes Lower Saxony state parliament member Michael Lühmann (Greens).

A comment by the well-known FDP politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann had a particularly wide reach. “Aren’t you actually ashamed that you are spreading proven fake news and that daycare employees are being threatened because of it? Do you have no sense of responsibility at all?” In her own tweet, the Bundestag member took up her criticism of Söder again and accused the Bavarian head of government of inciting against a daycare center “with cheap fake news”.

Markus Söder reacts with a diffuse statement – and continues to leave the tweet online

He still hasn’t deleted his tweet about the Hamburg daycare center. At a press conference after a CSU board meeting today (December 8th), Markus Söder commented on the criticism of his questionable tweet. When asked why he was still spreading fake news despite the numerous tips and taking part in a culture war at the expense of a daycare center, he gave a very vague answer.

“The message [des aus religiösen Gründen gestrichenen Weihnachtsbaums] went through all of Germany. And if they do it differently, it’s good. And if it had been, people wouldn’t have understood it, given the problems we have,” he said. So he apparently still doesn’t want to fully accept that it’s actually false reports that have put a daycare center in an extremely unpleasant, potentially even dangerous situation – and doesn’t see the slightest reason to delete his tweet.

Söder’s party, the CSU, also turned the fake news about a Hamburg daycare center into a tweet for culture war purposes. “We speak out against an increasing ‘cancel culture’ in society,” it reads. This tweet is also still online, supplemented by community notes that point out the underlying false reports. The term “Christmas tree” made it into X-Trends today (December 8th). Not least through Söder’s tweet.