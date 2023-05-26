The seven-time Formula 1 world champion driver, lewis hamiltonapplauded the Brazilian soccer player this Thursday Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid for his reaction against racist insults he heard at a recent Spanish League match in Valencia.

Vinicius Jr denounced the racism he has to hear in stadiums, stating that “racism is normal in The league” and criticizing those responsible for the competitions for not acting effectively enough against the problem. What happened caused a wave of reactions, both in Spain and abroad.

“It is devastating to think that in 2023 we still have to see and hear these things,” Hamilton said in an intervention before the press before the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton in Monaco prior to the Grand Prix/@MercedesAMGF1

“It brings me emotions, from things that I have experienced, either in the United Kingdom or when I was racing in Italy, France or Spain,” he said. “The things that people say can be very hurtful. I think he has been incredibly brave ”, she stated, alluding to Vinícius.

Own hamilton He has shown his support for the fight against racism on numerous occasions and has become a symbol of this cause in the world of sport.