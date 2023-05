How did you feel about the content of this article?

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador | Photo: EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, asked this Thursday (25) that the Latino community of the United States not vote for the Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who the day before launched his pre-candidacy for the American presidency, considering that it “contemplates policies that do not respect immigrants”.

“I hope Florida Latinos wake up and don’t give him a vote,” said the Mexican president during his traditional morning press conference.

López Obrador defended that votes should not be directed to “those who persecute immigrants and those who do not respect immigrants, because the immigrant, as the Bible says, deserves respect”.

In this sense, the president criticized DeSantis’ attitude and stated that Republicans in the US “are very hypocritical”, as “they certainly have immigrants working with them”.

In addition, Lopez Obrador condemned the American politician’s proposal to close the border between the two countries to prevent the entry of drugs into the USA.

“[DeSantis] I also brought the same thing, the fentanyl thing, thinking that this will win votes. Let them start paying attention, because in one of these, fentanyl is arriving in Florida and we have to inform people so that they don’t offend Mexico, that they learn to respect us”, he highlighted.

DeSantis officially announced on Wednesday his candidacy for the Republican primaries in the 2024 US presidential election and promised to lead the country in a “great recovery” if he reaches the White House.

In a chat on Twitter, accompanied by Elon Musk, owner of the social network, the republican said he would fight the fentanyl epidemic and drug cartels by closing the southern border with Mexico. In addition, he emphasized that he will no longer allow the passage of illegal immigrants to the United States.