“I can confirm that I have informed (sporting director) Hasan Salihamidzic that I have made my decision and will not extend my contract with Bayern Munich,” Lewandowski told Sky, after his club’s last match in the Bundesliga, which ended in a 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg.

He added, “I told Hassan that if an offer is reached, it will have to be considered, as well as in the interest of the club. I think that both parties should think about the future and find the best solution. I can’t say more than that.”

The 33-year-old, whose current contract expires at the end of the 2023 season, did not indicate his next destination, knowing that several media outlets pointed out that Barcelona is the club that shows great importance in his inclusion, but the financial difficulties in the Catalan team may complicate the transfer process. .

Lewandowski’s decision comes as the German champions were counting on the survival of their veteran scorer for next season, according to the club’s sporting director.

The Bosnian, Hasan Salihamidzic, told “Sky” channel before the match: “Lifa’s contract extends until June 2023.

And about the possibility of the departure of the best player in the world according to the International Federation (FIFA) for the years 2020 and 2021, Salihamidzic said: “This matter does not concern me, we have never changed our position.”