Berlin (Reuters)

Bayer Leverkusen won 3-2 at home to Leipzig in an exciting match to prove that it is one of the favorites to compete for the German Football League title today, Saturday.

Coach Xabi Alonso’s team started the match strongly, thanks to newcomer Victor Boniface, who added a lot to the attack.

Despite Leipzig narrowing the difference twice due to two defensive lapses, Leverkusen scored the three points to level with defending champion Bayern Munich, who had defeated its host Werder Bremen 4-0 at the opening of the championship on Friday.

Leipzig, who won the local Super Cup title with a 3-0 victory over Bayern last week, had early chances, but the landlord was the first to score.

Nigerian Boniface passed a wonderful ball to Jeremy Frimpong to open the scoring in the 24th minute, and about 11 minutes later, Jonathan Tah strengthened Leverkusen’s advantage with a powerful header after a corner kick.

Dani Olmo narrowed the gap for Leipzig with a header six minutes before the break, raising the Spanish player to four goals in two matches after his hat-trick in the Super Cup.

Leverkusen regained its two-goal advantage when German international Florian Wertz hit the ball over goalkeeper Janis Blashevic in the 64th minute.

Newcomer Luis Openda revived Leipzig’s hopes with a header a third of an hour before the end, and the post responded with an opportunity from the Belgian striker in the 74th minute, as Leipzig pressed to equalize, but time did not help him.