Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council admitted the impossibility of protecting all energy facilities of Ukraine in winter

It is impossible to protect all the energy facilities of Ukraine in winter, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of the country Oleksiy Danilov admitted. His statement was broadcast on Ukrainian radio, writes RIA News.

According to Danilov, Ukrainian energy facilities are better protected in 2023 than in 2022, but it is physically unrealistic to protect them all from attacks in winter. “We are not saying that we can protect all [энергообъекты]it is extremely difficult to protect completely with physical protective structures, but we are doing everything in our power, ”he said.

Earlier, energy expert Yuriy Korolchuk warned that long-term power outages could begin in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in the winter. According to him, interruptions will be likely even without Russian missile strikes on infrastructure.

Russia regularly delivers precision strikes against military and energy installations in Ukraine. On August 15, the Russian Armed Forces hit the key enterprises of the Ukrainian military industry. Before that, it was reported that strikes were made on the storage and assembly of surface drones used by the Ukrainian army for attacks on Russian territory.