Afterwards, Leverkusen’s new objectivity could even be observed during their departure. On Saturday evening, the team bus drove precisely at the permitted speed of 60 kilometers per hour along the two-lane federal highway 17 through Augsburg towards the A8. The works car only swerved once to overtake a slower car, but without significantly exceeding the permitted maximum speed.

Anyone who wanted to could see a reflection of the previous 2-0 (2-0) win at FC Augsburg in this driving style. Coach Xabi Alonso’s team performed economically, straightforwardly and almost in an exemplary manner. She had measured her effort so that it was enough to dominate her opponent throughout. At the same time, she always seemed to be able to turn on the indicator briefly, like at the gates. First, Granit Xhaka put the pedal to the metal with a wide and sharp diagonal pass into Jeremie Frimpong’s path, before Martin Terrier pushed in Frimpong’s low cross (14th). Later, Florian Wirtz increased the pace slightly and cleverly feinted to hit the bottom right with his left foot (40′). “Leverkusen scored two goals from their first two opportunities. Of course that hurts,” said Augsburg captain Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, acknowledging the well-deserved victory of the superior guests.

It was indeed an efficient performance that seemed to follow the theme that a Leverkusen lion doesn’t jump higher than it has to. But there was no question of laziness. Rather, the careful style of play came close to Alonso’s ideal. “I’m very happy with the performance,” said the Spaniard, recalling the great effort in the 1-0 win against Inter Milan in the Champions League last Tuesday. “We were prepared to be almost tougher here in Augsburg,” he said, praising a “good mindset, good football and good control”. Alonso said: “That’s what we want to play away from home.”

He and his staff were quite pleased, but rather in passing, to note that they had reduced their gap to league leaders FC Bayern from nine points since the end of November to just four, thanks in part to Munich’s 2-1 defeat in Mainz. But they didn’t allow themselves to be carried away with full-bodied title announcements after their return to the championship race. The only thing was Lukas Hradecky’s teasing greetings to FC Bayern without mentioning their name. “There is good news from Mainz,” said the captain happily. The goalkeeper likes the role of hunter. He described the performance in Augsburg as a “very good signal, also elsewhere”. He grinned.

But the main thing for them with the reigning champions and cup winners is that they have continued and even underpinned their recent development towards a new stability in Augsburg. They had suffered many unnecessary point losses through laxity up to the beginning of November, whether against Kiel (2:2), in Bremen (2:2) or in Bochum (1:1), each after taking the lead. Since the last international break in mid-November, the drudgery has given way to a new objectivity and concentration.

An evolution can be seen at Bayer Leverkusen after the 2-0 win in Augsburg

You can even see an evolution. While Leverkusen often forced successes shortly before the final whistle last season, this pattern was reversed this season by conceding late goals. Alonso’s team now manages without any spectacle and is able to manage narrow leads. Leverkusen won all four games before Augsburg by one goal, including a 1-0 win in the cup round of 16 at FC Bayern. A new quality that has now even increased. “That was my best away game in Augsburg in seven years,” said Hradecky.

In fact, the hosts, who were strong at home and feared because of their robustness, were giving a lecture that could henceforth serve as a demonstration video of how an away win can be achieved in a very serious manner. And because this success also fit into the overall picture of the seven-win series in all competitions, it contributed to general satisfaction. Given the tight agenda, it is not easy “to always have this level. That’s why I’m very happy and very proud,” said central defender Jonathan Tah. Simon Rolfes, the sports director, recognized “a very mature, adult performance” and was pleased about the new consistency, “that we show our strength every three days”. If this continues to succeed, “we will also put others under pressure.” The way Rolfes calmly presented it as a logical consequence, it sounded like: But really only in passing for now, dear FC Bayern.