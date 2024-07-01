17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva lost in the first round of Wimbledon

17-year-old Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva suffered a defeat from Czech Republic representative Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round of Wimbledon. This was reported by a correspondent of Lenta.ru.

The match took place on Monday, July 1, and lasted three sets. The Russian lost with a score of 6:1, 3:6, 2:6. The athletes spent 2 hours and 6 minutes on the court.

Andreeva is ranked 23rd in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings. Fruhvirtova is ranked 88th in the world.

At the last Roland Garros, Andreeva went further than all Russians, reaching the semifinals. At the Australian Open, Andreeva was eliminated in the fourth round.