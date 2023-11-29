LEVEL-5 announced that it will hold the conference in April 2024 LEVEL-5 Vision 2024: To the World’s Children. During this event, many new features for the company’s upcoming titles will be revealed and announced a completely new game.

While waiting to find out what it’s about, we leave you with the teaser trailer for the event, wishing you a good viewing as always!

LEVEL-5 Vision 2024: To the World’s Children – Teaser

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu