Ash’s journey has come to an end. However, that doesn’t mean that the Pokémon anime has concluded. As you already know, it was released a long time ago Pokémon Horizons: The Series in Japan. Here we are introduced to a series of new protagonists traveling through the Paldea region. Now, Today it has been confirmed when this anime will arrive on Netflix.

Through a new trailer, it has been confirmed that Pokémon Horizons: The Series It will premiere on February 23, 2024 on Netflix globally. Let us remember that the streaming company has the rights to this anime worldwide, and for some time they have been in charge of releasing multiple episodes at the same time. This is the description:

“Fly with a new Pokémon adventure! Get ready for an all-new Pokémon journey with Liko and Roy as they travel with new friends and adorable Pokémon across different regions in Pokémon Horizons: The Series, coming to Netflix on February 23!”

In this way, when Pokémon Horizons: The Series coming to Netflix next year, Don’t expect to see a new chapter every week. Instead, here we can find multiple chapters already ready, which may be to the taste of many, but this also means that conversations between fans are no longer as prominent.

February is an extremely important month for Pokémon fans. Not only is another anniversary celebrated for the series, but there is always a special presentation that gives us a look at the future of the series in multiple sections. In this way, many expect that new details about the next game in the franchise will be released next year.

For its part, we remind you that the Pokémon anime is at a very important moment. After more than 20 years, Ash’s journey came to an end after being crowned the champion in the Galar Tournament, thus fulfilling the dream of many children who grew up watching this anime and, to the surprise of many, The Pokémon Company chose to start from scratch with other protagonists instead of following Ash on a new adventure.

We remind you that the anime of Pokémon Horizons: The series will arrive on Netflix on February 23, 2024. In related topics, important CEO is arrested for Pokémon card fraud. Likewise, here you can see our hands on of the next DLC for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Editor’s Note:

The serialized Pokémon anime is not something that attracts my attention much. However, I can’t deny its popularity with fans. Instead, I prefer something like what was done with Generationsadaptations of the games’ biggest moments, in a way that honors Game Freak’s work over the years.

Via: Netflix.