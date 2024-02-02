Dear Spanish Government, civil society and citizens,

First of all, let me express my deep gratitude for the warm welcome and support provided during my visit by each and every person (representatives of parties across the political spectrum, public authorities, associations, NGOs, unions, members from universities, from the world of culture, journalists…) with whom I have had the honor of being able to meet.

In all the meetings I have held, I have witnessed an exceptional commitment on the part of Spanish society – including authorities and public representatives – to the promotion of human rights and justice.

More information

The warm welcome that I have received and the media interest that my visit has aroused reflect in themselves the importance that Spain attaches to human rights as fundamental principles that constitute the basis of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect between nations. It is essential to highlight the relevance of the active participation of Spanish civil society in the defense of just causes, international law and the promotion of the values ​​that underpin my work as special rapporteur. The vibrant participation of civil society in matters of justice reflects a particular commitment of Spain to building a more equitable and humane world.

I particularly value the courage that the Spanish Government has shown, also within the European Union, in defense of international law and the need for the conflict not to take away – as is dramatically happening – the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians. The statements and good intentions shown by the Government of Spain in these last months of war in Gaza are very valuable.

More information

I have noted with great satisfaction that the conditions have been met for Spain to be a key actor within the international community. The Government of Spain and Spanish society as a whole have the opportunity to do even much more to achieve what – after having considered it plausible that Israel could be committing genocide in Gaza – the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of the UN: immediately prevent further deaths in Gaza and guarantee access to humanitarian aid for the population of the Strip. I therefore applaud the Government's brave decision not to suspend funding to UNRWA (the UN agency for Palestinian refugees), as such a suspension would go against the ICJ order to enable effective humanitarian aid. This decision demonstrates good sense and reflects the position of this nation.

To achieve this, I believe that it is time to move from brave positive statements to concrete actions and measures. I think I am not wrong in thinking that the Government of Spain has the support of a majority of Spanish society – and I would dare say of the European population – to implement a series of measures that are essential to help comply with legally binding orders. ruled by the ICJ.

Among them is the urgent suspension of the purchase and sale of weapons to Israel or the need to increase pressure for Israel to comply with its obligations under international law through changes in the current conditions that mark commercial relations, political and diplomatic.

If the Government of Spain moves from words to actions, from declarations to the adoption of decisive measures, it would be playing a transcendental role in leading the EU's global efforts that advocate for justice and peace, moving towards a more inclusive and respectful of human rights.

Forward.

Francesca Albanese She is the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.

You can follow Future Planet in x, Facebook, instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.