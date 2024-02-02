After hours of expectation, Magaly Medina presented a new report about Christian Domínguez, who had conversations with Alexa Samame, a young woman from Chiclayo who exposed her romance. As she told it in the entertainment space, both began talking after a musical presentation by the singer in Chiclayo. In addition, Samamé stated that the artist introduced her to his colleagues from the Great International Orchestra.

How did Christian Domínguez and Alexa Samamé meet?

Alexa Samame, native of Chiclayo, spoke for Magaly Medina's cameras and revealed how she met Christian Domínguez. She claims that she was at a Grand Orchestra performance at the university where she was studying, when, at one point, her friend told her that he was watching her.

“He always spoiled me, it was what I liked the most. (…) He called me sweetheart. (…) The first time I met him was at my university, from there (he spent) the entire concert flirting, and when I left I He sent his manager and wanted my number to see us later.“he said at the beginning.

A month later, on December 8, at night, Christian began calling her from his personal number, without intermediaries, to announce that he was going on a trip to Chiclayo and that he wanted to see her.

“Out of nowhere he called me, it was an unknown number”, I didn't know who it was, I answered and he asked me if I would like to see him. (…) From there it all started“added the young woman, 24 years old.

Did members of the Great Orchestra know Alexa Samamé?

Something that surprised more than one is that Alexa Samamé reported that Christian presented her as his partner to his colleagues in the Great International Orchestra, even though they knew that he was in a relationship with Pamela Franco. Additionally, she gave some names of those who already knew her.

“Well, (I introduced myself) as Alexa, except to his closed group who did know I was with him. When the boys bothered me, he told them not to look at me. He introduced me to everyone, Jean Paul (Santa María), Johan, Dennis, the boys are good people, and his friend Pedro, who in Trujillo helped us get around.“he declared.

