“The letter with which IOC President Bach confirmed my direct qualification for the 2024 Olympics? I cried, I couldn’t believe it, I cried a lot. I was with my team, I read it to my family. It’s something incredible, I’m really grateful for this opportunity.” This was stated by Olga Kharlan, a Ukrainian saber, at a press conference. After the disqualification in the individual event for failing to greet the Russian Smirnova and the following readmission for the team event at the World Cup underway in Milan, in fact, the president of the IOC has sent a letter in which he guarantees Kharlan’s direct qualification to the Olympics of Paris in 2024.