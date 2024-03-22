The syndrome of Guillain-Barré (SGB) is a disease rare but serious condition of the nervous system that can affect people of all ages and genders. In recent years there has been a worrying increase in GBS cases in various regions of Mexico, including Sinaloa. Since 2023, the Ministry of Health has reported at least 40 cases of GBS in the state, which underlines the importance of Sinaloan families being informed about this disease and its symptoms.

GBS IS an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks peripheral nerves, causing muscle weakness, tingling and, in severe cases, paralysis. Although the exact cause of SGB It is not yet fully understood, it is believed that it may be related to viral or bacterial infections, as well as genetic and environmental factors.

ONE OF THE REASONS why it is crucial for Sinaloan families to be informed about GBS is because early diagnosis and timely treatment can make a difference in the prognosis of the disease. The initial symptoms of SGB They can be confused with those of other diseases, which can delay diagnosis. However, progressive muscle weakness, especially in the legs and arms, tingling in the extremities, and difficulty walking or moving are important warning signs that should not be overlooked.

IT IS CRITICAL that Sinaloan families understand the potential severity of GBS and know how to seek medical help if they suspect that they or a loved one may be experiencing symptoms of this disease. In severe cases, the SGB It can cause difficulty breathing and affect other body systems, requiring immediate medical attention.

We recommend you read: