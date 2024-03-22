First taste of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for Sebastian Vettel, who will test the Porsche 963 in a test next week at Motorland Aragón.

The 4-time F1 World Champion, after being linked to the series throughout the winter before seeing the possibility of a job disappear, will travel to Spain together with the Porsche Penske Motorsport team.

In recent days, the 36-year-old German went to the team headquarters in Mannheim to try out the LMDh seat and understand its complicated management through simulator tests, also carrying out a short test on Porsche's private track in Weissach.

Sebastian Vettel tests with the Porsche 963 Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

The German-American team will also be in action with their official drivers Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki, Kévin Estre, André Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor for 36 hours on the Alcañiz track as training ahead of the 24h of Le Mans.

On the Circuit de la Sarthe there will be three official 963 entered in the Hypercar Class and the additional one has for now only Mathieu Jaminet as a confirmed competitor, which could leave open a possibility of seeing Vettel in the crew, even if for now there are no confirmations in this regard by those directly involved.

“I can't wait to test the Porsche 963 after I already had the opportunity to drive it during a lap in Weissach,” says Vettel.

“I have always followed other racing series and my curiosity for endurance events inspired me to give it a try. Now I am excited about the long journey ahead in Aragón and can't wait to get behind the wheel.”

“It will definitely take some time to get used to, but all the team members are very open and help me. It will be a new experience for me. We will then see what happens in this regard; at the moment there are no other plans for the future “.

Sebastian Vettel tests with the Porsche 963 Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport, adds: “We are delighted that Sebastian is interested in our Porsche 963. We had no doubt that we would be thrilled to support his request for a testing opportunity and to provide him with extensive preparation and time to drive our hybrid prototype.”

“There is no doubt that we will learn a lot from his valuable insights. Our 36-hour test with Porsche Penske Motorsport and our factory drivers at Motorland Aragón offers a perfect environment for this.”