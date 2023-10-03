Very good days.

He tells us Pope Francisco in its encyclical letter Brothers All: How important it is to dream together. Alone, there is a risk of having mirages, in which you see what is not there; Dreams are built together.

Let us dream as a single humanity, as walkers of the same human flesh, as children of this same earth that shelters us all.

Each one with the richness of his faith or his convictions, each one with his own voice, all brothers.

Good morning, have a great time.