Eslava Yiddá and Julián Zucchi They were recognized for forming one of the strongest couples in local entertainment. However, they surprised their followers and herself. Magaly Medina, last Monday night, when they announced their separation after 11 years of romantic relationship. The producer used her Instagram account to respond to those who wrote to her “They didn’t fight for their family” and “They don’t love each other” on the comments.

What did Yiddá Eslava say after her separation from the father of her children, Julián Zucchi?

Overwhelming. Slavic Yidda He thanked his followers and answered different questions. In response to those who assured that the couple did not fight for their family, Yiddá wrote: “That’s exactly what we’re doing! Peace of mind and harmony are the success (for us) of a family or at least what we want for ours and that makes no difference whether we continue as a couple or not.”

There were also those who assured that the love that the actors had for each other would have ended. “Healthy relationships are not only based on lovethat’s where you fall into the toxic. Love is mutating, maturing. Sometimes, although it may sound strange, a separation can be a sign of infinite love,” she stated. In the same way, she thanked those who sent her their solidarity, but assured that there were also some who lacked empathy. ““Think carefully before you write”he finished.

Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi announced their separation

“We are no longer a couple, but we will always be a family,” was what they saidEslava Yiddá and Julián Zucchi in the video they used to announce that They separated after long 11 years of romantic relationship; However, they assured that it was a friendly separation. Along these lines, they detailed that they will continue sharing moments and working together: “(We will continue) sharing moments without restrictions from nowhere. “We both admire each other as parents and know how important our presence is in the upbringing and growth of our children.”

Magaly Medina spoke out for the breakup of the beloved couple and said LIVE: “They are friends, a work couple, but a most admirable duo in the world of entertainment. I think let’s stop believing in love If these people, whom we see as an example of extremely mature, consolidated, emotionally stable marriages, suddenly decide to separate. A very dear couple who has surprised with his statement, what is happening with the couples?

Why will Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi no longer be able to have more children?

Eslava Yiddá and Julián Zucchi They have two children as a result of their love; However, the couple decided not to have more children. For this reason, Julián ZUucchi underwent a vasectomy.

