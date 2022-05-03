NNational player Thomas Müller has extended his contract with FC Bayern Munich for another season until the summer of 2024. This was announced by the German soccer record champion this Tuesday. Sport1 had previously reported an agreement. Müller’s contract would have originally expired in the summer of 2023. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (36) and striker Robert Lewandowski (33) have the same contract term.

“I really enjoy holding up the red colors on and off the pitch every year. Even when the wind blows in your face. So let’s keep tackling it together,” said Müller, who holds eleven German championships as a player and holds the Bundesliga record.

Müller has been playing for the record German champions for more than two decades, making his Bundesliga debut in 2008. The 2014 world champion is one of the top earners in the squad.

“Thomas Müller is a figure I can identify with, and he carries our club’s coat of arms in his heart. Continuity has always been a hallmark of FC Bayern, and we are therefore happy that we were able to extend the contract with this important player. He’s someone who takes the lead, and he’s also an important character in the dressing room,” said CEO Oliver Kahn.