The real Sinaloa. A heavily armed group subdued National Guard officers. At the same time, criminals blocked the Mazatlán-Tepic highway, in the Villa Unión-El Rosario section, for several minutes. The events were reported yesterday in broad daylight. The armed group mobilized in at least 10 units. Some of them can be seen in the video, which are recent models. As far as was known, the criminals subdued the National Guard officers who were in two units. No injuries were reported. Witnesses to this action were motorists who were driving along that section just when the action of these criminals took place. This action against federal security elements in Sinaloa is added to the one that was recently registered against elements of the Army that, in the area of ​​La Noria, were subdued by a group of criminals. On this occasion, the soldiers were attacked both physically and verbally. Of this fact, a video taken by the same criminals who were observed carrying large-caliber weapons circulated on social networks. The one from yesterday on the Mazatlán-Tepic highway and the one from La Noria, both transcended through other channels, not the official ones. The one yesterday against elements of the National Guard was videotaped by individuals. The one in La Noria was the criminals themselves who recorded and disclosed it. How many more cases will there be and that do not transcend the media?

The other face. While elements of the National Guard were subdued by a large group of armed individuals in southern Sinaloa, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya declared that violent homicides in the state have been the lowest since 2010. In his week yesterday, Rocha Moya compared that, in the first four months of this year, compared to the same period in other years, violent murders dropped considerably. And he gave numbers. From January to April of this year, 157 homicides have been registered, while in 2021 there were 205. The official figures are probably correct. But the reality of Sinaloa that many citizens live is different in perception and in facts. Like what happened yesterday on the Mazatlán-Tepic highway. In the community of La Noria. There are groups of heavily armed civilians circulating throughout the state and the only thing that causes fear among the population.

From Ripley. The mayor of Mazatlán Luis Guillermo Benítez pays the discredit. Look at declaring that the visit of criminals to Mazatlan promotes his image! In other words, “El Químico” sees the fact that criminals of all calibers come, according to him, to “vacation” as a benefit for Mazatlan. And they do it because Mazatlan is a good tourist destination. He referred to the arrest of a capo of the Jalisco Nuevo Generación Cartel registered in Mazatlán. And that seems good to the “Chemist”. “Because he promotes Mazatlan so that more people know him.” Nope, wow! The mayor does not realize that for family tourism to be promoted, what is required is to offer, among other things, a quiet city, without risks for visitors. And let it be said that criminals arrive in Mazatlan and drug traffickers are apprehended, he does not contribute to the tranquility that families who arrive at the port aspire to tell. poor vision

Persecution and political repression. The national leaders of the PRI, PAN and PRD announced yesterday that they will go to court in Mexico and abroad to denounce what they consider to be a campaign of political persecution and repression typical of a dictatorship.