The coordinator of Brunette in the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mierwill propose a referendum for that the people of Mexico decide if the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) must be elected by direct vote.

During his visit to Puebla, the morenista announced that he will present the initiative to carry out the popular consultation after the 2024 electionwith adherence to the law, in order that the Mexicans decide how to elect the 11 ministers of the SCJN.

“The people will be able to decide if the ministers should be elected by direct votewith a process prior to recognition, meritocracy and their curriculum, training, effectiveness and experience within the Judiciary”, explained Ignacio Mier.

He estimated that the proposal will surely be supported by the Morena bench and its allies from the PT and PVEm, which represent close to 60% in the Chamber of Deputies.

In line with the president’s criticism Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), the parliamentary leader stated that “there is a big problem in the judiciary“, because the judges “deliver unfair sentences or do not dictate”, leaving people in prison without sentence for years, without sanctions for these cases.

In addition, he criticized the excesses of the ministers of the Supreme Courtwho earn more than the president of Mexico and they enjoy numerous privileges, which were recently exhibited by AMLO in La Mañanera.

“Winning more than the President of the Republic, the one who gets the gold medal for excesses, waste, waste and abuse, are in the Judiciarybut within the gold medals, the platinum one goes to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, the 11 ministers of the Court,” Mier reproached.

In the morning conference on May 11, López Obrador exhibited a list of 40 privileges of SCJN ministers, previously shown by Ricardo Monreal in the Senate, and accused them of defending their own interests by suspending ‘Plan B’ of electoral reform.

“If the ministers did not cancel ‘Plan B’, then how did they stay, since they also earn more than the president? Then it was to defend their interests. Look at their salaries, much higher than those of the President of the Republic: almost 300 thousand pesos per month each ministerI earn half of that,” AMLO said.