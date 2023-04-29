Who do you think of with the name Leonardo? In da Vinco or DiCaprio? How you will notice by the differences in times of these two men, this name is old.

Leonardo is a name that represents the fusion of two different cultures: the Greco-Roman and the Germanic, Despite the passage of time, it is still valid as the most popular room for Mexican children since 2017.

The first part of the name, “lion”, comes from Latin and means strength and courage. The second part, “hard”, is of Germanic origin and means courage and strength. From what you can guess, Leonardo means “strong lion” or ‘brave lion’.

Also, Leonardo It is also a surname of Irish origin, which comes from the Gaelic O’Leannain. In this case, the last name refers to a person who comes from a family about which little is known.

Throughout history, the name Leonardo has had great importance and relevance. One of the saints with this name was considered the patron saint of prisoners, which demonstrates the relationship of this name with justice and freedom.

People associate this name with art, joy, sentimentality and contagious energy to those around them.

(With information from For Babies)

Receive more news from whatsapp culture