Netflix continues its journey ea May 2023 proposes a new wave of TV series and movies arriving in the catalog for subscribers, which we summarize in the list below with the various release dates announced so far.
We also had confirmation of a strengthening on the video game front, with the company intending to launch 40 games over the course of the year, demonstrating how well the company intends to aim in this area. As far as the other innovations are concerned, it seems that the experiment of the cheap season ticket with advertising is also destined to last, given the first positive results.
Netflix original TV series
- Il Sarto – Season 1 – from 2 May 2023
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – from 4 May 2023
- Sanctuary – Season 1 – from May 4, 2023
- Dance Brothers – Season 1 – from May 10, 2023
- Black Knight – Season 1 – from May 12, 2023
- Doctor Cha – Season 1 – from May 17, 2023
- Xo, kitty – Season 1 – from May 18, 2023
- In silence – Season 1 – from May 19, 2023
- Fubar – Season 1 – from May 25, 2023
Netflix Original Movies
- Royalteen: Princess Margrethe – from 11 May 2023
- The Mother – from May 12, 2023
- Our secrets – from May 17, 2023
- Blood & Gold – from May 26, 2023
More movies
- Monster Hunter – from May 1st
- Midway – from May 1st
- The BFG – The Great Gentle Giant – from May 1st
- Boston – Manhunt – from May 1st
- The punishment – from May 1
- Toujours seuls – from May 1st
- Battle of the year – victory is at stake – from May 1st
- No escape – Coup d’état – from May 1st
- Alberto Tomba: winning uphill – from May 1st
- The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission – from May 5th
- Queen & Slim – from May 5th
- I drop everything and open a Chiringuito – from May 7th
- Trolls World Tour – from May 7th
- A 5-star love – from May 13th
