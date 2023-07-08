The 22-year-old who reported Leonardo La Russa, the third son of the president of the Senate Ignazio, will be heard by the prosecutors next Monday 10 July. This is learned from judicial sources. The girl, assisted by the lawyer Stefano Benvenuto, had filed a complaint with the Milan prosecutor’s office on 3 July.

The investigation, entrusted to the deputy prosecutor of the Republic Rosaria Stagnaro and directed by the deputy prosecutor Letizia Mannella, will now have to shed light on the matter. And establish whether the sexual relationship took place even by induction, or by taking advantage of the conditions of lesser defense of the alleged victim.

“At midnight, with a dear friend of mine, I went to the Apophis Club disco in Milan”, is the story of the 22-year-old reported by La Stampa. It is an exclusive night club, a stone’s throw from Piazza Fontana, which can only be accessed by registering. “When we arrived we started dancing”. The young woman, according to what she admitted, took a few doses of cocaine. “Then I noticed the presence of a high school classmate of mine: Leonardo Apache, son of the politician Ignazio La Russa. We said goodbye, we had a drink”. Her friend tells her that she saw her “euphoric” together with Leonardo, whom she also allegedly kissed, and with whom she then “disappeared”. “From that moment I don’t remember anything anymore.”

The next memory is in Leonardo La Russa’s bed the following morning. “I woke up in an absolute state of confusion, not remembering what happened the night before, naked in bed with Leonardo La Russa next to me”. At that point the girl asks “what had happened, how we got home, where we were”. Leonardo Apache replies: “We came here after the disco, with my car”.

And not only. “He confirms that both he and his friend had had a relationship with me, without my knowledge.” The other boy, a DJ in the club, would have stopped to sleep in the other room. The boy has not yet been identified and, for the moment, is not under investigation. Meanwhile, Leonardo’s father, Ignazio La Russa, also appears in the room. He would have looked into the room and would have greeted her “seeing me in bed”. Then he would have gone away, joining his wife (and Leonardo’s mother) Laura De Cicco.

The testimony of the young woman continues, summarizing the story. “The only certain fact I can report is that Leonardo gave me a drink, took me to his house without me being in a position to choose what to do, he admitted having had sexual relations, he and his friend, always without my knowledge”. And finally, providing a detail on which the searches will focus. “My friend told me that after taking that alcoholic drink I was no longer able to speak normally”.

“What the magistrates will have to answer is whether she has taken substances other than cocaine without her knowledge that have caused her to be so stunned that she cannot remember anything: how can one take cocaine and not remember anything until the next day? Cocaine is known because it causes excitement, not drowsiness”, are the words of the girl’s lawyer, Stefano Benvenuto, in Corsera. “If so, it will have to be established who gave her these substances, and if there is no involvement of Leonardo La Russa”.

