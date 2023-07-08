By: Zoraida Rengifo



Opinions from a chair. Image and criticism. Writings on Cinema I. Peru and Latin America (Lancom Ediciones) is the title of Sebastián Pimentel’s book. It is a compilation of his critical texts published in newspapers and magazines such as Cambio, Somos, Godard and, today, together with Leny Fernández, on the podcast Bad blood.

We talked with the author, who after 25 years of work has made this publication as the first part of another that he intends to publish about cinematography in the rest of the world.

—In the book you point out that “we live in a post-cinema stage” and that “words are more possessed by a cinematographic than literary world.” Why do you think nobody gives that credit to the cinema?

That is a very philosophical question. Actually, I would have to develop this further in another book because they are strong ideas, but my thesis is that we live in a world that is more cinematographic than bookish, that is, in a more audiovisual world, one could also say. However, it seems to me that the intellectual elites believe that it is the other way around, that we live in a bookish world and that the audiovisual is like something second grade.

—Do you think film criticism is in crisis?

I think so, that there is a crisis due to the transition from a period of written film criticism to a period of audiovisual film criticism. But the fact that film criticism has an audiovisual format does not mean that it has a lesser range of depth. It just seems to me that it is in its early stages and I think it has to be developed further.

First part of a book written by Sebastián Pimentel, Peruvian film critic.

—The film critic has stereotypes and clichés as enemies. Most of the comedy that takes place in Peru is loaded with exactly those components. Why is it so difficult to have quality comedies?

There is a comedy that I love. Without a vagina they marginalize me, by Wesley Verástegui, I think it is one of the best films in the history of Peruvian cinema. It’s not in my book because I couldn’t review it, but it’s an exception like We’re All Stars, by Felipe Degregori. They are interesting spots, but it is true that comedy in Peru it is loaded with stereotypes and why it is so is an unfathomable question. Perhaps the only reason is that it is an effective way to earn money and people sometimes look for those silly diversions.

—The cinema of directors like Henry Vallejo from Puno with his first feature Manco Cápac, for which you show great enthusiasm in the book, like the one made by Óscar Catacora with his film Wiñaypacha, also from Puno, do you think we are facing a rise? of regional cinema as the identity of national cinema?

Yes it’s true. I loved it Manco CapacWhat’s more, that’s why I also put it on the cover of the book. Likewise, Wiñaypacha, Chicha your mother, The extirpator of idolatries and others. I believe that we are in a great moment for Peruvian cinema. Movies have been made that I can consider masterpieces. They have nothing to envy to any European film or a North American master.

—I understand that due to issues of editing time, films like Mataindios and Willaq pirqa are not included in the book. What is the success of the second?

Indeed, the book does not cover the entire peruvian cinema. I would have also liked to criticize Willaq Pirqa and Mataindios, the latter very good. Willaq Pirqa is not one of my favorite films, nor do I dismiss it. It has its virtues, but I find it a bit overrated. The characters lack psychological complexity, although he does have filmmaking expertise on a technical level. As for the media reception it had, I think there was also a lack of criticism. The critic has to bother.

—If in the 80s cinema was an analogy for Lombardi, today who or what is it?

It would be an analogy, happily, from nobody… (laughs).

