The former Parisian manager told l’Equipe: “For the good of the club, it’s only right that Kylian leaves. He’s been in Paris for six years and in the meantime five other teams have won the Champions League”
“For the good of PSG, I think the time has come for Mbappe to leave Paris, no matter what.” Leonardo knows the French champion well, as well as the Parisian environment. He was the director of the French champions and from the top of his experience, in an interview with the team he says openly what he thinks. “PSG existed before Mbappé and will continue to exist after. He has been playing in Paris for 6 years and in this period five different clubs have won the Champions League: Real, Liverpool, Bayern, Chelsea and Manchester City. None of them had Kylian in team, this means that you can win even without him,” says the Brazilian former AC Milan star.
mbappÈ is not a leader
“I don’t have any hard feelings against him – continues Leonardo – but in the last two years with his behavior he has shown that he is not capable of leading a team. He is a great player but not a leader, a great goalscorer but not one who creates football and it’s not easy to build a team around him.”
