“For the good of PSG, I think the time has come for Mbappe to leave Paris, no matter what.” Leonardo knows the French champion well, as well as the Parisian environment. He was the director of the French champions and from the top of his experience, in an interview with the team he says openly what he thinks. “PSG existed before Mbappé and will continue to exist after. He has been playing in Paris for 6 years and in this period five different clubs have won the Champions League: Real, Liverpool, Bayern, Chelsea and Manchester City. None of them had Kylian in team, this means that you can win even without him,” says the Brazilian former AC Milan star.