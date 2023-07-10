The super challenge will close the day on the most important court, to which Matteo returns for the first time since the final lost to Djokovic in 2021. Whoever wins will find Rune or Dimitrov in the quarterfinals, playing on Court 1

Francis Sessa

Francis Sessa

Forbidden to make commitments on Monday between late afternoon and evening: there is Berrettini-Alcaraz for a place in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. Matteo returns to Central for the first time since the final lost against Djokovic in 2021 and will try to stop the race for the number 1 in the world. On the grass and in that field, for this Berrettini, everything is possible. And if this isn't enough to make the wait agonizing, you can think back to the only Grand Slam match between the two: Australian Open 2022, third round, victory for the Italian at the tie break in the fifth set. Drama and epic. Make yourself comfortable, therefore: it will be a show.

on the central — The match between Berrettini and Alcaraz will close the Central program of the eighth day of Wimbledon. Before the super challenge, two women’s matches are scheduled featuring two players who have won this tournament: from 2.30 pm Rybakina (current champion) against Haddad Maia, followed by Kvitova (queen of the Championships in 2011 and 2014) against Jabeur. Two challenges that will meet in the quarter-finals and that will see strong and ambitious players at work. Berrettini will therefore be the only unseeded player to set foot on the Central on Monday. But don’t call him an outsider.

THE OTHERS — The winner of the challenge between Berrettini and Alcaraz will find in the quarterfinals one between Rune and Dimitrov, engaged in a generational clash in the third match on court 1. On the second most important venue of Wimbledon, the day will open at 2 pm with Medvedev-Lehecka and will continue with the women's challenge between Sabalenka – seeded number 2 – and Alexandrova. The first match of the day will be Keys against Andreeva, the 16-year-old Russian who is enchanting the world: appointment at 12 on court 2, before Tsitsipas-Eubanks.