Russian pilots hit the place of accumulation of militants and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. On July 22 he told TASS head of the press center of the West group Sergei Zybinsky.

“The crew of the Su-34 fighter-bomber of the Zapad group of forces launched an air strike on the temporary deployment of units of the 14th separate mechanized brigade in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Petropavlovka,” he said.

Earlier that day, the Ministry of Defense showed the combat work of the artillery units of the Western Military District (ZVO). Thus, the crews of self-propelled guns (ACS) “Msta-S” oppose the enemy’s manpower, eliminate weapons, equipment, firepower, destroy defensive structures, and suppress nationalist command posts.

The day before, Zybinsky said that the Russian Armed Forces attacked the positions of the Ukrainian army on the Kupyansky sector of the front, and also disrupted the rotation of units of the 32nd separate mechanized brigade to carry out at the forefront near Novoselovsky.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

