That according to the sources of a well-known medium. The name is preliminary and from what has been leaked it will work based on MS Windows 11. The idea is that the platform has the highest level of compatibility with computer games.

Similar to the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, the Lenovo Legion Go will also use AMD Phoenix processors to run. But what will be different is regarding its screen.

This will have a measure of eight inches, that is, 20.32 cm. That makes it larger than the one handled on the Valve and Asus systems, which measure seven inches (17.78 cm). According to the report, this new device could have an appearance similar to the Legion Play.

Fountain: Valve (Steam Deck).

This is another invention of the company that was based on Android, Google’s mobile operating system. However, it was never generally available to the public.

At the moment there is no information about when the Lenovo Legion Go could come out.

Neither in relation to its price but it is possible that it is consistent with similar systems. The idea is to be competitive against similar offers in the industry.

Some point out that the fact that the Legion Go is powered by Ryzen chips would ensure that it is part of Lenovo’s Legion gaming brand.

As expected, only this company can confirm the existence of the Legion Go, so it is worth keeping an eye on.

Fountain: Lenovo (LegionPlay).

Something you should have is a removable battery that is easy to change by the user. This is necessary due to new European Union legislation.

Something you should have is a removable battery that is easy to change by the user. This is necessary due to new European Union legislation.

With details from Windows Central.

