The number of first asylum applications in the second quarter of this year was slightly higher than a year earlier. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), 7,900 people applied for asylum for the first time last quarter. That is 8 percent more than in the same quarter in 2022 and 15 percent more than in the first three months of this year.

Although CBS does not investigate the reasons behind the increase, the bureau believes that unrest in the countries of origin is the main reason for the increase. Syrians in particular submitted a first asylum application more often (53 percent) compared to the first quarter, as did Eritreans (33 percent). “Unfortunately, the world is a troubled place, and that is reflected in the asylum applications,” says CBS researcher Luuk Hovius. “Another factor is that the Netherlands has a relatively large Syrian population.” It is possible that other compatriots are more likely to think of the Netherlands when they flee the situation in Syria.

Outgoing State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum, VVD) warned two weeks ago that the application center for asylum seekers in Ter Apel threatens to become full again this summer. At that time, the center, which has 2,000 beds, had room for 150 to 250 new people every day. Traditionally, more initial asylum applications are received in the warmer months than in the winter months. Van der Burg said he expects a peak in August.

Fewer family members

Incidentally, the number of following family members in the second quarter of this year actually decreased compared to 2022. Last month, the cabinet fell over the issue of how to limit the number of asylum applications, with the VVD coming up with a proposal to have fewer following partners and minor children of recognized refugees. The ChristenUnie in particular regarded this as an unbearable proposal. Between April and June, 2,625 people traveled, 17 percent less than a year earlier. The vast majority of these people (70 percent) came from Syria, which the Dutch Immigration and Naturalization Service has labeled as unsafe for years.

After the fall of the government, official documents showed that the proposal to limit family reunification would have had little effect. About 2,000 to 3,000 fewer refugees would have come to the Netherlands every year. In 2022, a total of about 400,000 people came to the Netherlands, the majority of whom came from the EU, Liechtenstein, Sweden, Norway and Iceland (129,000) or Ukraine (108,000). Both groups do not need to apply for asylum. The number of asylum seekers and family members last year was about 46,000.

Spread law

Last summer, the Netherlands made international news when hundreds of asylum seekers slept in tents or on the grass at the gates of the center in Ter Apel because there were not enough beds. There was also not enough space in other municipalities, which meant that asylum seekers could hardly move on to other places for reception.

To prevent such scenarios, the government, after a political compromise, came up with the distribution law, which was supposed to distribute asylum seekers more fairly across municipalities. But the VVD was very dissatisfied with what they saw as forcing municipalities to take in people and the Council of State was critical of the feasibility of the law. Now that the cabinet has fallen, the chance that the House of Representatives will still approve the distribution law seems very small.