the comic actor Peter Michael Costa, known as ‘Lelo’ Costa, has been diagnosed with cancer. Comedian Ricardo Mendoza He revealed this unfortunate news on his YouTube program “Nothing serious”, which was broadcast on Friday, October 14.

What happened to ‘Lelo’ Costa?

During the conversation with Guille Neyra Y the ‘Cacas’Ricardo Mendoza sent a special greeting to ‘Lelo’ Costa. “He is in very poor health. He is with cancer” revealed.

Without giving further details of the diagnosis or the type of cancer that the comedian has, the youtuber stated that Carlos Álvarez was present to help his colleague.

“My big boss Carlos Álvarez is covering all the expenses. And it is something that I salute you from here, ”said Ricardo Mendoza, in addition to commenting that he worked with Costa for three years.

“’Lelo’ deserves all the support and affection. He is one of the best comedians of that generation,” he said of the 63-year-old comedian, called the ‘King of phonemics’.

‘Lelo’ Costa and Carlos Alvarez

With 50 years of artistic career, ‘Lelo’ Costa did a large part of it alongside Carlos Álvarez, the most recent being “The Humor Vaccine”, by Willax.

In turn, one of his best-known characters was that of ‘Captain Maricielo’ in “The humor special”. “It’s one of the best things that’s happened to us,” ‘Cacash’ commented on this at another point in the conversation on “Nothing serious”.

Likewise, ‘Lelo’ Costa and Carlos Álvarez continued their television adventure in projects such as “El cartel del humor” and “To the devil with the news”.

‘Lelo’ Costa reappeared in “El especial” together with Carlos Álvarez and JB

the comedian ‘Lelo’ Costa It was also part of “El especial”, an exclusive edition starring Carlos Álvarez and JB, which was broadcast on the ATV signal. The artist reappeared in the sketch “The old women of La Molina” as the husband of one of the women who boasts of having money.